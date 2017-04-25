Celebrating 70 years with the Tec-We-Gwill WI

A group of young farm wives in West Gwillimbury and Tecumseth Twp decided to form a Women's Institute back in 1947. They started as a “Junior Institute” but eventually became the Tec-We-Gwill Women's Institute, named after the local Jr. Farmers' Club. In fact, one of the earliest minutes of the fledgling Women's Institute mentions wrapping up the meeting, so that members can go and join “the boys” at a dance at the local hall in Newton Robinson.

For seventy years, the women of the Tec-We-Gwill WI have been coming together to fulfil their mandate, of serving the community and promoting the education of rural and farm women. They have gone beyond – holding fundraisers for a wide range of causes, including Camp Quality, a camp for children with cancer; hosting workshops open to the entire community; organizing dances and dinners; and providing catering for events that have ranged from auctions to funerals.

They have supported the Simcoe County Museum and Archives, local 4-H groups, the community gardens in Alliston, the South Simcoe Arts Council's Music Festival. The WI recently, held a “Bra Amnesty.” The women collected 300 lbs of new or gently-used bras, to be shipped to women in developing countries – and donated $1 for each bra collected to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.

On April 22, there was standing room only at the Tec-We-Gwill WI Hall as the Institute celebrated its 70th Anniversary. President Bonnie West accepted certificates and congratulations from dignitaries that included Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall, BWG Mayor Rob Keffer, New Tecumseth Mayor Rick Milne, and representatives of the Federated Women's Institutes of Ontario.

Mayor Keffer, whose mother Jean has been a member of Tec-We-Gwill for 58 years, marvelled at “how this organization has been such an integral part of this community” for seven decades. “May you continue to educate and to provide opportunities,” he told the group.

Member Ellen Hickson read an ode to the Tec-We-Gwill Hall, now owned by the municipality, and the WI Executive recognized “Life Members” - those with 25 years of service or more – including Charter members Emlyn Westlake and Grace Copeland.

In fact, as the Life Members stepped up to the front of the Hall, vice president Donna Jebb asked for their years of service, which totalled more than 500 years.

The celebration ended with a social gathering downstairs in the hall, birthday cake and ice cream.

2017 also marks the 120th anniversary of Women's Institute, founded by Adelaide Hoodless in Stoney Creek, Ontario, in 1897. Women's Institute is now a worldwide movement that counts Queen Elizabeth II among its members.