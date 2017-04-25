Khalsa Day in Bradford

Families from Bradford West Gwillimbury, Brampton and Toronto came out for the annual Khalsa Day flag-raising at the Bradford Courthouse, on April 23.

The day marks the founding of the Order of the Khalsa – the creation of the Sikh nation, in 1699, by Guru Gobind Singh.

The goal, BWG Councillor Raj Sandhu explained, was “to create a society where we're all equal, we're all one. Everyone has the freedom to say what they think, everyone has the freedom to worship whatever God they want.” Sandhu noted that the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, now 35 years old, enshrines the same rights and freedoms.

“I'm very proud to be a Sikh, but equally proud to be a Canadian,” the Councillor said – and “proud to be in this community,” which is open and inclusive. He noted that BWG was the first community to recognize the day and raise the Khalsa flag, in Ontario if not Canada.

MP Peter Van Loan praised the Sikh community for enthusiastically embracing not only Canadian democracy and freedoms, but Canadian politics and social action. “The Sikh community is a key part of the dynamic that makes Canada what it is,” the MP said.

MPP Julia Munro agreed, noting, “We share the values of democracy, and the responsibilities that go with it.” She also suggested that BWG's community flag-pole “is one of the busiest flagpoles in the GTA,” reflecting the Town's tolerance, equality and respect for multiculturalism. “Today, that's what we're celebrating.”

“It's something that the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury embraces,” said Mayor Rob Keffer, reading the proclamation. “Bradford has a proud history of being multicultural,” welcoming citizens from around the world, he said.

The record crowd, which included new South Simcoe Police Chief Andrew Fletcher and members of his force, as well as members of Town Council, sang O Canada and stood for prayers, before giving a cheer and raising the Khalsa flag.

