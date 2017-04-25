More trains lead to safety message

BRADFORD WEST GWILLIMBURY -

The scenario had a driver texting and failing to see the flashing lights at a level crossing along the GO train line between Barrie and Bradford on Tuesday.

The train, travelling at 70 kilometres per hour along the stretch of track, is unable to stop.

The engineer sounds the horn, loud and long, but the train strikes the vehicle, containing three occupants. One passenger is thrown from the car and comes to rest on the grass. Two others, the driver and a passenger in the front seat, are seriously injured and trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle.

It takes the train more than a kilometre to come to a halt.

This time, the “collision” on the GO tracks at Line 12 of Bradford West Gwillimbury is only a simulation, a training exercise for Operation Lifesaver’s Rail Safety Week.

But collisions do happen.

“Nationally across Canada, in 2016 there were 123 crossing collisions,” said Steve Harvey, manager of operational support, safety and security with Metrolinx.

On the GO lines, there were six collisions in 2014, six in 2015, two last year and two more this year, he said.

With GO trains now running on weekends and plans to institute all-day, two-way train service by 2020, it’s more important than ever to get the safety message to the public and ensure everyone is aware of the risks, Harvey said.

“You’re more likely to die in a collision with a train than a vehicle,” said Harvey, noting that the move to weekend train service represents “a change in the community dynamic” that requires a higher level of awareness. Trains and service vehicles may travel the tracks at any time. Motorists and pedestrians need to respect flashing lights and barriers at level crossings.

“Motorists always seem to be in a rush, and needlessly put themselves at risk,” Harvey said. “We have 20 to 30 close-call or near-miss incidents a year.”

One of the most frightening situations for a motorist is to be stuck in a line of slow-moving traffic – suddenly straddling the tracks, with a train coming and “literally nowhere to go.”

Harvey urges motorists to wait safely on one side of the tracks, only advancing when the vehicle can clear the rails safely.

More than 100 people were involved in Tuesday’s exercise, including South Simcoe police, Bradford firefighters, Simcoe County paramedics and students from Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Bradford taking emergency management studies. Most of the students were observers at the scene; two students and a teacher were “actors,” playing the roles of the injured occupants of the car.

The “collision” was reported at 9:37 a.m., by a crew member on the GO train.

Seconds became long minutes, waiting for emergency responders to arrive, simulating the reality of a crash in a remote or rural area.

The first police car arrived at 9:43 a.m., the second a minute later.

Officers tried to question the badly injured occupants of the vehicle and the passengers on the GO train, while waiting for paramedics.

Ten minutes after the collision, fire crews and paramedics arrived on scene. While paramedics performed CPR on the victim thrown from the car and provided care to those trapped inside, firefighters began the process of extrication, using the Jaws of Life and other tools to cut through glass and steel so the victims could be taken to waiting ambulances.

“We’re testing the inter-operability with our emergency partners,” explained South Simcoe police Staff Sgt. Steve Wilson. “It’s a great opportunity to test our responses, with so many agencies involved, if there was an incident on the GO.”

More importantly, Wilson said, “we’re trying to raise awareness of train safety, now that the trains are running every day.”

Although only a training exercise, the goal, said Harvey “is to make this as realistic as possible.”

The first “victim” was removed from the vehicle at 10:09 a.m., 32 minutes after the crash; the second, at 10:14 a.m., after being stabilized by paramedics.

The third victim, a fatality, was left for the coroner’s office.

mking@postmedia.com