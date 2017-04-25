Ready to Run or Walk for Southlake

BWG – Less than week away from the 2017 Run or Walk for Southlake, presented by Nature's Emporium, Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer and his municipal team are in a race with neighbouring municipalities, to win the prestigious Mayor's Challenge Cup.

But for Mayor Keffer and his team, it's about more than a trophy. It's an opportunity to support Southlake Regional Health Centre, which provides world-class medical care and eight clinical programs – including mental health, Maternal Child, surgical and emergency services – to BWG residents, close to home.

The hospital's regional programs include the third largest regional cardiac care program in Ontario, and the top cancer program in the province, based on 16 provincial performance indicators. With outpatient rehabilitation services also available in Bradford, and an association with the BWG Family Health Centre, Southlake has a reach that extends beyond in-hospital care.

“So many people in the BWG community have a story to tell about Southlake, whether your kids were born there or you needed to visit the Emergency department,” noted Mayor Keffer. “You hope that it's a place you won't need very often, but it's great to have a world-class hospital so close to us for those emergencies.”

Participation in the Run or Walk for Southlake helps spread awareness of the services offered at Southlake, and raises funds for the hospital. Bradford West Gwillimbury is among 5 municipalities currently competing for the Mayor's Cup – going up against Aurora, Newmarket, East Gwillimbury and King Twp. Teams, in the fundraising challenge.

It's a challenge Mayor Keffer couldn't resist, even though his municipality is one of the smaller communities involved. “We have stiff competition, and we realize it's going to be hard to come out the overall winners, but at the end of the day what we all want is for Southlake to come out on top as the winner... Any money we raise will help make that happen,” he said.

Team BWG has already raised over $1,200 in pledges, in the friendly rivalry. “It's important to have these friendly competitions. It adds a level of pride and satisfaction to our community – but also, when you're raising funds for a good cause like Southlake, it means a little bit extra,” said Keffer, who captains the BWG team.

The Nature's Emporium 5K Run or Walk for Southlake takes place on Sunday, April 30, in Newmarket – on Davis Drive, with participants running or walking directly past the hospital, and under the iconic Southlake bridge. This is the 15th Anniversary of the Run or Walk.

“Fifteen years is a big milestone, and with any milestone like that, it's a chance to celebrate but also to reflect on the years past and how successful they've been,” said Mayor Keffer. “There's an awful lot of work that goes into organizing this event, and I'm sure it'll be a great success, promoting all the good work that Southlake does.”

To make a donation to Team BWG, join the team or register as an individual participant, see runforsouthlake.ca. Pledges for Team BWG will be accepted until 4 p.m. on April 28.