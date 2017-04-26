Fred C. Cook PS Shaves for the Brave

Fred C. Cook Public School was the first school in Bradford West Gwillimbury to host a Shave for the Brave fundraiser for Young Adult Cancer Canada (YACC), 6 years ago.

YACC provides support and advocacy for an often-forgotten group of cancer patients: young adults, between the ages of 19 and 39. It's a demographic that is just finishing school, just starting a career, just starting marriage and a family. The diagnosis of cancer can be unexpected, disruptive – and isolating.

YACC provides the connections and support, including “transformational” workshops and retreats, that can help young cancer survivors rebuild their lives.

Shave for the Brave is the major fundraiser for YACC's programs. Participants shave their heads, or cut at least 10” of hair, to be donated for wigs for cancer patients – and raise funds for the cause.

Since 2012, schools in Bradford West Gwillimbury have raised over $114,000 for YACC – and Fred C. Cook PS has been a big part of that effort. On April 20, the school held its 5th Shave for the Brave – and raised over $13,500, making them the second-highest fundraising school in all of Canada.

BWG Mayor Rob Keffer came to the event, held in the school gym. “This is what makes Bradford so special – when there's a cause, and the community gets behind (it),” the Mayor said. “Action leads to better things.”

Thirty students, 3 parents and a staff member signed up for Shave for the Brave, to have their heads shaved or hair cut by local hairstylists from The Hair Company Academy, Hair with Hart, and Great Clips, who volunteered their time.

The shavers are brave, said Geoff Eaton, founder of Young Adult Cancer Canada and a two-time cancer survivor – but so are the young adults who are battling through cancer, and rebuilding the foundations of their lives. Eaton remembered that when he was diagnosed at the age of 22, “none of my buddies had cancer.” The thing he wanted most was to be able to talk to someone about his experiences, someone who “gets it.”

YACC is designed to provide those opportunities for connection.

Volunteers headed up to the stage, 5 and 6 at a time, to get what Eaton called “the most important haircut” of their lives - and once done, received a bright yellow toque, marking them as shavers for the brave.

Later in the evening, the shaving continued at Jack Astor's in Newmarket, where three staff members and 2 Dads stepped up – raising an additional $600.

The FCC fundraiser was co-ordinated by Cindy Davenport and Rosi Martin. “We are so incredibly proud of this amazing effort,” said Martin.