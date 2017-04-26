Honouring our volunteers

Each year, the Province of Ontario recognizes its volunteers, by presenting Volunteer Service Awards to acknowledge years of service.

In 2017, a total of 58 ceremonies have been planned in 40 communities, to recognize over 11,000 volunteers.

On April 23 and 24, Minister of Citizenship & Immigration Laura Albanese and Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth presented service pins and certificates to hundreds of volunteers from Barrie and surrounding areas, including Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, Alliston and Bradford – volunteers who help out at schools, hospitals and seniors' centres, who fundraise, and who play a tremendous role in their communities, by contributing their time and skills.

“Your contributions are immeasurable,” said emcee Luc Vincent, manager with the Ontario Honours and Awards Secretariat, calling the evening “an opportunity to celebrate our collective accomplishments.”

The Barrie presentations, held at Liberty North banquet hall, took place during National Volunteer Week.

“We couldn't have chosen a better week,” said Minister Albanese, noting that approximately 50% of Ontario's non-profit organizations are run by volunteers. “Without your help, they could not run. You combine your skills and your generosity of spirit to contribute to your community,” serving others without thought of reward.

MPP Hoggarth said, “I'm very familiar with the proud spirit of volunteerism... Some of you raise much-needed funds. Some of you provide a warm space and a meal.

Thank you for being the ambassadors who inspire others to give their time to worthy causes.”

Award recipients were all nominated by their organizations, recognized for 5 to 65-plus years of continuous service, in increments of 5 years. In addition, a number of Youth volunteers were honoured with a special award, for 2 or more years of participation.

Guest speaker was Kristen Dawson, CEO and Program Director at Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka. Dawson noted that with only 3 paid staff, her organization relies on its 125 volunteers. “You make it entirely possible,” in the face of budget cuts and shrinking donations, she said. Volunteers' talent, skills and energy inspire the organization, “when we don't know how we're going to do it another day... We are so incredibly blessed that you choose to show up in our spaces.”