Spring Home & Lifestyle Show

The first thing visitors noticed, as they walked through the doors of the Bradford & District Memorial Community Centre for the Bradford Board of Trade's Home & Lifestyle Show, was the temperature.



Last spring, the Community Centre was so cold that exhibitors wore winter coats and boots, and huddled next to the portable heaters. No-one lingered in the chilly atmosphere.



This year, a new heating system installed by the Town kept temperatures toasty, and encouraged visitors to stay and chat with exhibitors.



Visitors entered through a temporary “forest” of greenery and flowers, provided by Ferragine Greenhouses. Displays included home and personal improvement, renovations, landscaping, financial services, real estate, Hot Yoga – even family vacation options like Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park, and The Hollows Camp on the 13th Line.



There were dog-walkers, vendors of hot tubs and pools, and vendors of colourful towels. And there was innovation, with products like eSigns Canada's new “Address your Home” online option to customize house numbers.



Nearly every booth offered a home show special, free give-away, or a chance to win prizes and gift cards.



The Bradford Board of Trade also welcomed a number of not-for-profit organizations, who raised funds and asked for donations, or handed out information on their activities and upcoming events. First Bradford Scouting, the BWG Local History Association, Bradford Lions, Bradford Legion, the Bradford Community Meal – Gwen Cottingham of Simply for Life sold Community Meal T-shirts for $25; an amount sufficient to pas for 5 meals – and Helping Hand Food Bank were all represented by volunteers, as was Wishing Well Sanctuary, a rescue for farm animals.



There was even a political zone at the arena. MP Peter Van Loan, MPP Julia Munro, and the Town of BWG were located together, allowing constituents to talk to representatives from 3 levels of government.



Upstairs, there was a different vibe. The Art Oasis provided a quiet zone, where artists and artisans displayed their original and one-of-a-kind works, and an open mic in a coffee shop atmosphere provided a definite change of pace.

