BRADFORD – Lack of paperwork landed two men in trouble with the law Tuesday morning.

South Simcoe police stopped a car on Dissette Street at 10:10 a.m. and determined its licence plate and validation sticker were both stolen.

The driver was also under suspension and the passenger, who owned the car, didn't have insurance.

A 41-year-old Innisfil man was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and driving while suspended.

A Toronto man, 44, was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, allowing an automobile to be operated without insurance and failing to apply for a permit upon becoming the car's owner.

Both men were released with June court dates.