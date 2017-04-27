When Katie Shipley went to check her mail and saw there was a letter, the first-year Tennessee Tech University student thought it was likely a bill of some sort.

“Then I opened it up and I was surprised,” said the Barrie Central Collegiate grad, who discovered she was chosen by the faculty of the Exercise Science Department to receive the Horizon Award.

Shipley, who is attending the U.S. school on a soccer scholarship, not only is making her mark on the soccer field, but in the classroom as well.

The award recognizes a freshmen student who excelled in an exercise science, physical education and wellness (EXPW) degree program and the potential of the recipient to perform well in the field.

Not bad for a student who believed it was just another bill to pay.

“Yeah, I wasn’t even going to open it,” said the 19-year-old, who will be presented her award at a banquet on Saturday. “I’m just like, ‘Oh, just another bill!’ I’ve been really sick and I’ve got allergies, so I went to the clinic and I opened (the letter) and it was like, ‘What is this?’”

Shipley never expected to be recognized for her grades.

“So, it was really nice when I got on the honour roll and then I was a member of the Gold Club, and then I got the Horizon Award. I didn’t expect to be recognized for that,” she said.

On the soccer field, Shipley helped the Golden Eagles to a 11-6-4 record-setting season. The six losses matched the school record for few losses in a year. The team also gave up just 13 goals this season in Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) play, setting a school record.

Tennessee Tech, seeded third, advanced to the OVC tournament semifinals before losing 1-0 to Eastern Kentucky University on penalty shots.

Shipley’s first season with the Golden Eagles got off to a disappointing start when, five games into the fall schedule, she suffered an ankle injury that kept her out of the lineup for a month. She would miss nine games before returning.

“It was very frustrating because the first few games I was a starting player and then when I got injured I was out for so long,” said the forward, who also noted that when returned to the field it was as a defender.

Shipley finished her first year in the OVC with a goal and three assists in 14 games.

After leading the Bradford Eagles to an under-18 national women’s soccer championship last season, Shipley noticed a difference in the level of play in the NCAA.

“It’s definitely more aggressive,” she said. “The girls are a lot bigger here and it’s definitely a faster game, and you have to be extremely fit.”

While the soccer season may be done, the work has continued for Shipley and her teammates. There’s hitting the weights at 6 a.m. and then practice later in the day.

“I definitely need to get stronger,” said the five-foot-five forward. “I did that this spring with the weights. I’ve gained five pounds in the last little while and I’m starting to get bigger. So, I think that will help me with my game being more aggressive.”

Shipley finds herself a lot more comfortable now that she has her first year behind her.

“Definitely more comfortable,” she said. “You spend so much time as a team, the coaches and the girls, and you now understand what kind of players they are. You mesh better together spending so much time with each other.”

Helping with that adjustment in a big way, she says, was the coaching staff led by Steve Springthorpe.

Even with the season done, the spring has included individual sessions with the coaching staff, where players can work on different parts of their game.

“They work with one specific player with what they need to work on,” Shipley said. “If it’s long balls, then they’ll practise that for an hour and then we’ll have our regular practice.”

The support is also there from coaches to make sure things are going well in the classroom.

“Every single week during my freshman year I met with the coach and we’d talk about my grades, soccer,” Shipley said. “They’re extremely invested in the team, but also in each player individually. There’s a great support system here and they really care about you as an individual in soccer and your grades. It’s nice to have that support.”

Shipley also got plenty of support from her new teammates. A teenager moving away from home for the first time can present challenges, but the fact that she was far from the only in a similar situation certainly helped.

The Golden Eagles’ roster includes players from several different countries, including Germany, Spain and Hungary.

“All those girls know what it’s like moving to a different country, so it’s nice having them here as well to understand being so far from your family,” Shipley explained. “We’re really from all over the place.”

In moving away, Shipley found out a lot about herself.

“You really do,” she said. “The first week of preseason we had three practices a day and all the other girls and freshmen are nervous, too. You’re making new friends, so you really didn’t have time to worry about missing home because you were always on the go.”

As for balancing soccer and school, Shipley said she honestly didn’t find it hard because she’s played soccer all her life and it has taught her in her life to be organized and not procrastinate. Whenever she gets a project, she does it right away and makes sure to do her homework on those long bus trips to a game.

“I am busy, but it’s not extremely stressful,” she said. “I just stay on top of things.”

Those time-management skills she believes also come from her family.

“I think it’s part of the culture of my family,” Shipley said. “I have two brothers and my family has always been on the go with hockey, soccer, volleyball and track and field. My parents always taught me sports are fun, but school is first.”

Shipley’s last exam is May 4 and then she flies back to Barrie the next day.

This summer, Shipley and her former Bradford teammates, several of whom also played university soccer south of the border, plan on forming a team to play Under-21 soccer. The girls kept in contact with each other through this school year, which was another source of support for Shipley.

“We have a team group chat,” she said. “We actually talk every week.”

Shipley has to report back to Tennessee Tech on Aug. 1 for training camp and the preseason. She says she can’t wait.

“Especially after the first season with my ankle injury and everything,” Shipley said. “I did a lot better in the spring and I’m gaining a lot more confidence.”

Part of the confidence also comes with her result in her program fitness test. To get her degree in exercise science, students have to do a fitness test every year that includes a mile run and a bench press.

She admits she was a little nervous, not knowing how it worked.

“I just went ahead and did it and then I got an email a few weeks later that I won an award and got the highest fitness test results out of all the freshmen girls,” she said.

Top fitness marks and a 4.0 grade, that’s quite the freshmen year.

“I absolutely love it here,” Shipley said. “I love the team, they’re extremely supportive, and I love the coaching staff. We’re all so close. We’re going for a team dinner on Sunday to celebrate the end of the season.

“I’m so content that I chose to go to Tennessee Tech.”