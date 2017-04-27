British Home Child exhibit coming to Bradford

The February 16 House of Commons apology to the British Home Children – the more than 100,000 children uprooted from their homes in the UK and sent to Canada to serve as indentured servants – is just a first step, says Lori Oschefski.

Oschefski, founder of British Home Child Advocacy & Research Association, is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to emulate the actions of the British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, and issue a personal apology to the surviving British Home Children, and their descendants.

“Anyone who knows and understands the information of the BHC scheme knows that an apology is long overdue here in Canada,” she says. She is also asking Canada to acknowledge the contributions of British Home Children to the country, and to the war effort, in World Wars I and II.

For years, Oschefski has been attempting to shine a light on this forgotten era in Canada's history. The immigration scheme, which operated between 1869 and 1949, took children as young as 4 from their families, and sent them overseas to work as indentured farm workers and domestics in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Rhodesia. While the intention was to rescue children from poverty, and give them a healthy new life in a new country, the reality was very different.

While some found loving families, many others found neglect, hardship, and abuse – physical, psychological and sexual.

And while 2% were orphans, Oschefski said, many came from poor families, or families disrupted by loss of employment, divorce, or illness. Legislation of the day stripped parents of their rights, and made it easy for the agencies created by the likes of Annie Macpherson, Emma Stirling, William Quarrier and Dr. Barnardo, to remove the children.

They were often stigmatized as “gutter children”, “pauper children” and “street arabs” in their new country. That stigma left a legacy of shame; many British Home Children never spoke of their experiences, and many descendants have only recently learned of their connection to the British Home Child Migration Scheme.

Oschefski herself has found links to 20 British Home Children. Her grandfather was one of the “true orphans” rescued by Dr. Barnardo in 1894. Orphaned, left to fend for himself on the streets, he was sent to a Manitoba training farm with other older boys, and eventually received a Dominion of Canada Land Act grant, becoming a successful farmer.

“They probably saved him,” by taking him away from the street and giving him a profession, Oschefski acknowledges.

But for another relative, the result was horrific. Her aunt, as a young girl rescued from “tragic” circumstances in England, was shipped to Canada and ended up being passed from farm to farm over an 8 year period: beaten, whipped, and raped.

Oschefski has made it her mission to chronicle the histories of “Canada's forgotten children,” reunite families torn apart by the scheme, and eliminate the stigma, recognizing the contributions of the Home Children.

An apology from Prime Minister Trudeau is part of that – as is the inclusion of British Home Children in Canadian history books, as a mandatory part of the school curriculum. Right now, it is just a “suggested topic” for grades 6, 8 or 10.

As for recognizing their war service, she notes that over 10,000 British Home Children enlisted in World War I, and over 1,100 lost their lives. Over 200 names have been identified on the Vimy War Memorial.

Oschefski has had help from MP John Brassard (Barrie-Innisfil), and the students at Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil, in recognizing the contributions of British Home Children. The students, who were among those travelling to France for the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, carried with them a wreath in memory of British Home Children.

“I think that it's important for us to continue to share the story. These children fundamentally helped build this country, and populate it,” Oschefski says. So far, BHCARA has approximately 4,200 members, whom it has helped fill the gaps in family histories, and reconnect with lost family members. “I think it initiates healing. I think that every Home Child deserves to know the truth: what happened, how was it possible.”

Oschefski will be bringing a British Home Child exhibit to the BWG Public Library on May 10, for 2 weeks, featuring the BHCARA 2016 Memory Quilt, and a collection of artifacts and information. On May 31, there will be a special presentation and screening of the film, “Born of Good Intentions”, in the Zima Room at 7 p.m.

And later this year, Oschefski's organization will be erecting a monument in Park Lawn Cemetery in Etobicoke, for 75 British Home Children buried in two mass graves – just some of the children who lost their lives, forgotten and unidentified until now.

“There's so much work that needs to be done,” not just by BHCARA, but by other organizations, also focussed on the history of the British Home Child. “When you think that there are over 4 million descendants in Canada, we need as many people as possible telling this story, and doing this work.”

“We need the truth.”

For more information see Facebook.com/group/BritishHomeChildren/.