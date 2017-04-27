LED Retrofit leads to savings

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury has completed Phase 1 of a streetlight retrofit, through Honeywell/360 Energy. The company has replaced 2,673 streetlights, most of them high pressure sodium or mercury vapour lights, with energy-efficient LED lighting.

The project cost the Town just over $2 million, to be paid back through annual energy savings, plus an additional yearly charge paid to Honeywell for measurement and verification. The payback period was initially estimated at 11 years, with a guaranteed annual savings of $200,118, with the energy-efficient lighting.

In fact, a report tabled in Committee of the Whole on April 18 noted, the actual annual savings have been closer to $221,080 – representing both cost avoidance for maintenance, and actual energy savings – and that with rising hydro rates, the savings will continue to accrue.

The Town, through the Save on Energy RETROFIT project, also received a grant from PowerStream (now Alectra Utilities) in the amount of $240,837 – and a Certificate, presented at the April meeting, recognizing its energy conservation efforts.

Council received the report, and agreed with a recommendation, that future energy savings be set aside for future maintenance and repairs, and Phase 2 of the retrofit: replacing the decorative lighting in the downtown core of Bradford with LED lighting.

Councillor Gary Baynes said he had received feedback from residents, regarding the new LED streetlights. “They're just plain better,” he said. “The residents love them. The finances say we did the right thing.”