Sesquicentennial poster unveiled

The BWG Local History Association heard a fascinating presentation on the history of waste water treatment in Bradford, at their April 22 meeting.

At the end of the presentation, no one left their seats: They were waiting for another special event, the unveiling of Bradford West Gwillimbury's Canada 150 poster.

The brainchild of Nancy Bobala, the full-colour 18” by 24” poster features photographs of historic events, homes and landmarks in the community, and comes with a key, that identifies each one.

The idea was to come up with something that would be a keepsake of the Sesquicentennial, with local significance – affordable, and fun.

Working with the BWG Local History Association, and Bradford Print Shoppe's Mikki Nanowski, Bobala and her team designed the “BWG Celebrates Canada's 150th” poster, and printed only 150 copies. The poster was unveiled by Mayor Rob Keffer and the History Association's Jan Blommaert on Saturday.

“Amazing – the heritage homes, the heritage landmarks,” said Mayor Keffer. “This will be a keepsake.”

The posters are available for only $10 each; a plaqued version is $40. Over half of the 150 have already been sold. Posters are available at The Bradford Print Shoppe, 905-775-4011.