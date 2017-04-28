Bradford Arts Centre, Bradford's 'Massey Hall'

The acoustics at Bradford United Church have always been remarkable. The combination of old wood and plaster created the equivalent of the soundbox of a musical instrument, providing a remarkable experience for musicians and other performers.

It was the acoustical properties of the church's sanctuary that helped inspire Bradford United to reach out to Bradford West Gwillimbury's arts community, and offer the building at 66 Barrie St. as a new Bradford Arts Centre.

But what was good, is now great. Thanks to a generous donation from resident Irvin Hounsome, a new sound system has been installed, in time for the official Opening of the Bradford Arts Centre on April 23.In a “Grand Opening” program, a series of performers took to the newly-created stage in the Chancel area, to demonstrate that the small, 200-seat Bradford Arts Centre offers a sound as rich, as subtle and as impressive as a cathedral. The Centre now sounds like a mini-Massey Hall, allowing each performer achieve their best, instrumentally and vocally.

It was a collaborative effort between the congregation of Bradford United Church and the arts community, said Ken Clarke, chair of the Bradford United Church Council, that made it possible to share the historic building and work toward a vision of a Centre that would be a “source of enlightenment, enrichment, and entertainment.”

“It grew out of our congregation, where people volunteered in the community,” said Rev. Jim Keenan, and became a way to connect with the community, involving artists “in a collaborative form... to try and really build this community up.”

The venture has the support of Town Council, represented at the opening by the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Councillors, and the United Church of Canada. Angus Maclennan, Living Waters Presbytery chair noted, “The Bradford Arts Centre show so much promise. This is a wonderful way to support not only the church, but the wider community... Church is about way more than Sunday. It's about listening to the community.”

Guests heard a series of performances, by the Bradford United Church Choir, soloist Amelia DePiero, dancer Carly Manuel, and the Kleinburg Treble Makers, a barbershop-style women's ensemble.

The second half of the program highlighted another donation to the centre: a Baby Grand Piano, gifted to the Bradford Arts Centre by Jane Peacock.

“In order to create this showcase for creative artists, and in order to bring in established artists, we needed to bring in a better piano” - other than the 100-year-old upright belonging to the church, said Rev. Keenan. “We've been very very fortunate.”

“It's so wonderful to have found this home for the old family piano,” Peacock told the gathering. “I certainly couldn't have found a better place... It's wonderful to develop local talent, and see it come along.”

Pianist Vladimir Soloviev demonstrated the power and the beauty of the piano and sound system, with a performance of Bach, as interpreted by Busoni, that received a standing ovation.

The Toronto-based soloist and chamber musician, who is taking on the position of musical director at Trinity United Church in Newmarket as of April 29, confessed that the experience was much different from his last recital at Bradford United Church. Then, playing on the old piano, “the sustain pedal fell off. It was the most stressful performance!”

Singer-songwriters Jane Houghton and Paul Rumbolt wrapped up the afternoon – demonstrating that talented artists finally have a venue to showcase their talent.

And that's the goal – to offer a professional venue that will attract established artists, nurture emerging artists, and allow local talent to share their art with the community, at the Bradford Arts Centre.

For more information, including use of the Bradford Arts Centre, call 905-551-5335, email BradfordArtsCentre@gmail.com or see www.BradfordArtsCentre.org, and watch for details of upcoming concerts.