Spring Bazaars and Sales

Spring Crafts in Bond Head

The Bond Head & District Lions Club Christmas Craft Sale was such a success, the Club heard from both vendors and shoppers, urging them to hold another event. So, on Saturday, April 29, the Lions will hold a Spring Arts & Crafts Sale at the Bond Head Community Hall, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. with a wide range of vendors, offering everything from jewellery and home décor, to items for the patio and spring garden, baked goods, woodcrafts and more.. The Lions will also hold a Pancake Breakfast on the day of the sale, from 8 a.m. to noon, featuring pancakes, sausage and a beverage for only $5 - an opportunity to come out, meet your neighbours, support the Bond Head Lions, and do some wonderful Spring shopping.

Churchill Spring Tea and Bazaar

Churchill United Church hosts its Spring Tea, Craft & Bake Sale on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. White Elephant, Crafts, Bake Table, Tea! All welcome. Bring in a donation of non-perishable food for the Innisfil Food Bank, and receive a free ballot for a Gift Basket. For more information, call 705-456-1562.

King Community Yard Sale

The Township of King hosts its annual Community Yard Sale on Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Trisan Centre in Schomberg. Tables are available for $20 each, or two for $35 – an opportunity to turn your clutter into cash. There is also an option to donate any unsold items to the Salvation Army, after the event. For more information or to rent a table at the indoor sale, contact events @king.ca or 905-833-5321 ext. 5223.

Plant & Tailgate Sale

Vendors wanted: Now is the time to reserve your table for the Innisfil Garden Club's annual Plant, Tailgate and Bake Sale and BBQ, taking place Saturday, May 27 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Innisfil Arboretum, 1474 ShoreAcres Drive in Gilford. For more information or to rent space, contact Lucy at 705-456-3747 or email valente3747@rogers.com.