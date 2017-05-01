New development in Bond Head

A statutory public meeting under the Planning Act was held April 18 to hear Zoning By-Law Amendments proposed by Bond Head Property 2 Inc. and Bond Head Property 3 Inc. for two blocks of land at the north end of the hamlet of Bond Head – where there are plans to construct 334 new detached houses.

The 36 hectare northwest block and 18 hectare northeast block are currently zoned Environmental Protection (EP) and Future Development. The proponents are asking that the portion of the properties slated for development be rezoned to Low Density Residential, transitional, open space and storm water management. The areas zoned Environmental Protection would not be changed.

The developers also asked for a number of exceptions to the Residential Zoning By-law – including permission to increase the maximum building height from 11 metres to 12.5 metres “to address the demand for higher ceilings”; no maximum set on driveway width; a reduction in minimum exterior side yards from 3.5 metres to 1.8 metres for some lots; unenclosed porches permitted to encroach into sight triangles, up to the property line; and larger minimum lot frontages, increased from 12 to 24 metres, in transition zones.

Four residential zones were proposed, each with specific exceptions – including a reduction in minimum lot size from 510 sq. m. to 450 sq. m., and permission to include secondary units not in the homes, but above the garages.

Speaking for the proponents, planner David Falletta of Bousfields Inc. noted that the amendments comply with what was approved in an earlier Draft Plan of Subdivision.

Town Planner Brandon Slovak shared comments already received. The South Simcoe Police Service asked that the subdivision not be built until a County bypass is constructed around the hamlet of Bond Head, to relieve serious traffic pressure.

The Town's By-law Enforcement department opposed the elimination of limits on driveway width, because “it will create inconsistencies across the Town, which will be undesirable.”

Several residents also spoke at the meeting, expressing their concerns over increased traffic at the “very dangerous” County Rd. 27 and 88 intersection, and asking about a Bond Head by-pass.

Mayor Rob Keffer noted that both 27 and 88 are County Roads, and “there is no time-frame for a 27 Bypass” which is not included in any long-term County plan. “We'll look into that and see if there is any response from the County,” he promised.

Councillor Gary Baynes supported the objections of By-law Enforcement, warning that exceptions to limits on driveway widths would create issues for onstreet parking.

“We have a small hamlet with a lot of older homes in it,” noted Councillor Ron Orr, asking for “definite separation” between the existing homes and new, higher density development, including “some kind of fencing.” As for the Bypass, “it is definitely something that needs to be done. I think we'll be sending word to the County,” Orr said.

Councillor Peter Dykie Jr. raised questions about building height, grading issues, traffic and parking – and suggested that instead of seeking exceptions to sideyard setbacks, to permit construction on tiny corner lots, the developer should “spread the properties out” and create bigger lots.

The proponents were asked about the timeline for construction.

“We would have loved to have started construction in Bond Head yesterday,” said Warren Melbourne, Project Manager with DG Group – but the proposal is still waiting for various approvals. “We hope to get the clarity on that in the next 4-5 weeks.”

Town Chief Administrative Officer Geoff McKnight noted that Town is currently installing a second water main to Bond Head, Bond Head pumping station and new forcemain sewer. It won't be possible to hook up to the forcemain, which is under pressure, “but a collection system will be designed that will accommodate all existing residents,” he said. “All these pieces are coming together now,” and should come to Council and to the public later in the year.

The comments were referred to staff for review, and a future recommendation. Residents were encouraged to contact the Town with their concerns.

