South Simcoe Deputy Chief, Officers sworn in

South Simcoe - There was a fair amount of ceremony and formality, surrounding the swearing in of new South Simcoe Police Chief Andrew Fletcher

That's not Robin McElary-Downer's style. McElary-Downer was sworn in as South Simcoe's Deputy Police Chief on May 1, in a simple ceremony at the Bradford Provincial Courthouse, as she shared with honours with three new constables – Krystal McLeod, David Caccia and Mike West.

The Constables come to South Simcoe Police after serving 10 years with the Toronto Police Service, bringing experience in Criminal investigations, street crime, and multi-jurisdictional cases.

McElary-Downer also brings a vast range of experience to the position of Deputy Chief. She began her career with the OPP in 1981 as a Constable, and has since served in a field operations and investigations, commanded several OPP detachments, served as Manager of the First Nations Policing Section, Director of Investigations under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, and headed the Queen's Park Detachment with the Protective Services Bureau.

More recently, she was the OPP Commissioner's Chief Adjudicator, Chair of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police's Hearing Officer Committee, and will continue to serve as Deputy Chief Aide-de-Camp for the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.

“We're thrilled and excited to welcome the new members to our team,” said Chief Fletcher. “We're looking forward to the skills and experience that they bring to our communities.”

The new members of the service were sworn in by His Honour Justice Krelove, who told the officers, “With these oaths you are about to swear comes great responsibility... great power, great privilege, and great respect.”

Justice Krelove noted that police not only deal with criminals, but also people dealing with mental illness, people in crisis or who have been traumatized. “You may very well have a capacity to change their lives.”

Chief Fletcher and members of the Bradford West Gwillimbury-Innisfil Police Services Board congratulated the newly sworn officers.