A milestone Run and Walk for Southlake

Chilly temperatures and light rain couldn't dampen the spirits of the more than 1,000 runners and walkers participating in the 15th Annual Run or Walk for Southlake on Sunday.

The milestone fundraiser was held in Newmarket, closing a portion of Davis Drive to traffic to allow participants to follow a 5K route that took them under the iconic arch that links Southlake to its Medical Arts building.

“We know that seeing the hospital as they run or walk under the arch is symbolic for our participants,” said Katherine Alyea, VP of philanthropy and engagement with the Southlake Foundation. It was also a unique opportunity for hospital staff, to look out and see their community rallying for Southlake, and raising funds for new and replacement equipment.

Participants gathered at the Newmarket Seniors Meeting Place, and left in three "waves." The fastest runners left the gate first - completing the 5K circuit even as the slowest group, which included walkers and children, was still leaving making its way onto the street.

This year's Nature's Emporium Run or Walk for Southlake saw numerous teams take up various team challenges. Winner of the Bankers' Challenge was Team Scotia, from Scotiabank, which raised $17,735.

The Corporate Challenge was won by the OECM Road Runners, who raised $6,895.

The Spring Hill Spring Chicks, dressed in matching yellow raincoats and fedoras, won the Community Challenge Cup, raising $7,156.

The Hospital Department Challenge was won by the Cancer Centre Cruisers, who raised $3,680.

And the prestigious Mayor's Challenge, which saw teams entered from Aurora, Newmarket, King Twp., East Gwillimbury and Bradford West Gwillimbury, was won by the Town of Newmarket. Led by Mayor Tony Van Bynen, the Newmarket team raised $8,947.13.

Team BWG raised over $2,135- making them one of the Top 20 fundraisers - helped in part by a generous donation of $550 from the BWG & District Community Foundation.

The goal of the Run or Walk was to raise $150,000 for Southlake; that goal was surpassed.