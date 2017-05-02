Going 'green' makes dollars and sense

Going 'green' is good business.

Just ask Sven Bachmann, Plant Manager of Galata Chemicals in Bradford.

The plant on Reagens Industrial Parkway, which produces additives for PVC plastics, has been working with Alectra Utilities (formerly PowerStream) Energy Solutions on a number of energy-saving projects, from replacing lighting to introducing “Variable Frequency Drives” (VFDs) that can match pump speeds with production rates.

When the plant was first built, VFDs were considered too expensive to install. The only way to modify pump speeds was by using valves. “It was like stepping on the gas and the brake at the same time,” notes Trevor Van Eerde, Account Specialist in Conservation and Demand Management with Alectra – and hardly energy-efficient.

Now, the cost of VFDs has come down. “In the last 10 years, they've probably dropped hundreds of percents in cost,” Van Eerde notes – and Alectra's Save On Energy program makes the devices even more affordable. Alectra matches 50% of the cost of the equipment; on top of that, the resulting energy savings are huge, resulting in a payback that is calculated in months, not years.

Participating in the program just made sense, says Bachmann. “As soon as I heard of the project, I jumped at it. A very quick approval.”

At Galata, the first 6 VFDs, for a spray tower and oil heating system, have already been installed at a cost of $165,422 – with Alectra paying half. The annual savings will amount to 2,860,000 kwh of electricity, or approximately $400,000 per year - “Huge energy savings, going forward,” says Bachmann.

On April 12, Van Eerde and Alectra Senior Vice President Mark Henderson were at the Bradford plant, to present a cheque covering their 50% share of the capital costs - a cheque for $82,711, and a certificate of congratulations.

“It's a great project,” says Van Eerde. “It saves a lot of energy, and it saves maintenance.”

It's not the final “green” project at the plant, which was purchased by Galata last year. Another 7 VFDs will be installed in the coming weeks, and the company is working on a project with Enbridge, to reduce their carbon footprint.

The plant, designed by Davide Achiluzzi, Director Manufacturing Innovation, was always intended to be sustainable. “We try to be as eco-friendly as possible,” Achiluzzi says. “Greener and greener.”

Interested in working with Alectra Eenergy Solutions to reduce your company's energy footprint, and build a competitive advantage? For information on the PowerStream/Alectra RETROFIT Program, call 1-855-215-7235 or visit www.powerstream.ca/about-us/alectra-utilities.html, under Energy Savings for Business.