Looking for new uses for the Old High School

Bradford – The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury wants to know what residents think should be the use of the Old Bradford High School at 27 Queen St.

The school was built in 1923 in a Neo-Classical style, with a colonnade of Doric column pilasters, separating the tall “Venetian” windows in panelled bays. The Town designated the building as a Heritage Site in 2013, recognizing its architectural and historical importance – and purchased the 2-storey, 7,500 sq. ft. building in 2016, from the Simcoe County District School Board.

The Town is inviting the public to suggest uses for the old high school by emailing ideas to communications@townofbwg.com. A formal Request for Proposals has also been issued, asking businesses to submit their development vision for the reuse of the building site, while preserving the existing building. RFPs should be submitted through www.biddingo.com/townofbwg. Deadline for all submissions is 2 p.m. on May 17.