Making digital imaging accessible

Residents of Bradford West Gwillimbury should be delighted.

Central X-Ray & Ultrasound has a new location that is bright, professional, and fully handicapped-accessible.

The lab has moved to The Shoppes at Summerlyn, 459 Holland St. West in Bradford, where it provides X-rays, Ultrasounds, Bone Density Scans and Echocardiography, using state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging equipment.

In the new location, the hallways are wide enough to accommodate a wheelchair, there is a handicapped-accessible washroom, additional change rooms and examination rooms - and there are no stairs to be negotiated by patients.

Central X-Ray & Ultrasound has also extended its hours – now open on Saturdays, and on Wednesday evenings.

“It's very much needed,” says owner Gurpreet Baath, Ultrasound Technologist, explaining that the location and the hours are designed to serve the community. “It is first a community service, and then a business.”

It's a philosophy seconded by his wife Gurbinder, a Medical Doctor in India, and Senior Ultrasound Technician at the clinic for the past 10 years.

Central X-Ray works closely with local doctors and walk-in clinics, she said. “We're trying to accommodate all the urgent cases. We are quite accommodating. We try to help as much as possible” - even staying open late, if there is a emergency referral from a walk-in clinic.

Services are offered in English, of course, but also Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu – and having a woman technician has been a plus, Gurbinder says, helping to provide a higher level of comfort for women coming in for breast screening and other services.

Central X-Ray & Ultrasound, which has been serving the community since 1997, moved to its new location in September 2016, but celebrated its expansion and relocation with a Grand Opening and Open House on April 29. Helping to cut the ribbon were colleagues, guests and family members, members of the Bradford Board of Trade, and Town Council.

Deputy Mayor James Leduc thanked the Baaths for provided “much-needed services” to the community. “Your being successful will make our community successful,” he said, adding that with the Town's growing population, and growing demand for medical services, “it's no surprise that you needed additional space.”

Central X-Ray & Ultrasound can be reached at 905-775-8404, or visit www.centralxray.ca. The clinic relies on a group of fully-trained and dedicated radiologists, staff and technicians to serve the public.