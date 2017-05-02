(STAFF) — The Simcoe County District School Board's sixth annual Poetry Slam was held on Tuesday at the board's education centre.

Keynote speaker Wali Shah, who was one of the event judges, was named one of Canada’s Top 20 Under 20 in 2014.

Approximately 60 grades 7 and 8 youngsters from 11 schools presented group and individual poems during the event about personal topics, with a focus on mental health awareness.

Awards were to be given for group, individual and school results.

Shah is a Canadian speaker and poet and University of Toronto student who combines social issues, experiences, comedy and his South Asian and Muslim background to bring his work to life.

His presentation can be viewed on SCDSBlive.