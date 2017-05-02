Sod-turning for the new Matthews House Hospice

Five years ago, Matthews House Hospice launched a new vision — to build an expanded residential hospice that would replace the existing four-bed temporary location in Alliston, and create a centre of excellence for the provision of outreach services to the community.

On April 27, Matthews House executive directors, staff and volunteers welcomed over 100 guests, including local dignitaries, donors and clients, to a sod-turning for a new 10-bed hospice, that will provide palliative and respite care as well as improved outreach to the community.

The new facility, when it opens its doors on Wellington Street East in 2018, will not only provide rooms where clients can face the end of life with dignity, but a library, kitchen and other communal spaces, rooms where programs, bereavement and counselling services can be delivered, and spaces where community partners can meet to plan and co-ordinate service delivery.

“We need this building,” said Steve Aelick, president of Matthews House. “Without more space, we cannot offer caring, compassionate service to individuals and families facing bereavement and loss.”

He was joined by MPP Jim Wilson, Warden of Simcoe County Gerry Marshall, New Tecumseth Mayor Rick Milne, Matthews House vice president and capital campaign co-ordinator Marv Chantler – and by John Black, whose wife Kathy was treasurer at Matthews House four years ago, when the project first got off the ground.

An emotional Black said that his wife was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and passed away three years ago. “She never got to use this facility,” he said, although Matthews House staff and volunteers provided caring support in her final days.

He announced a gift of $100,000 contributed by family and friends in her honour, to name the kitchen in the new Hospice, “Kathy’s Kitchen.”

“In our house, the kitchen was always the place where all gathered,” Black said. “Kitchens are important. They gather people together. They provide people comfort.”

Chantler spoke of the ongoing campaign to raise the capital needed for the new hospice, a campaign that so far has raised approximately $3.5 million of the $6 million needed – a cost kept low thanks to a donation of land.

“I’ve seen our client list grow from around 40, to over 1,600,” Chantler said. “We are helping people in their homes. The outreach is so important.” With an aging population, there will be an increasing need for palliative and respite care, counselling, grief and bereavement support. “It’s a need. We’re gearing up for that need.”

Against a backdrop of construction equipment, Chantler was joined by Matthews House CEO Kim Woodland, founders Sally and Frank Taylor, Aelick, MPP Wilson, and Andrea Roylance, manager of community gifts and donor stewardship, for the sod-turning.

Matthews House Hospice provides end-of-life care, counselling and grief support to residents in Simcoe County and part of York Region, from Angus south to Hwy. 9, and east to Hwy. 400. For more information, to make a donation or sponsor a room in the new facility, see matthewshousehospice.ca or call Kim Woodland at 705-250-1141.