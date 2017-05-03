A two-week South Simcoe police campaign designed to reduce collisions on two of the busiest roads in Bradford and Innisfil resulted in more than 250 charges.

But it cut crashes by 34% on Bradford's Holland Street West and by 8% on Innisfil Beach Road.

The 'Focus on Safety' operation had police lay 243 speeding charges and 11 others – including three for stunt driving, two for driving without insurance, two for impaired driving and one for distracted driving.

“We're pleased to see a drop in the number of collisions,” said traffic unit Sgt. Lou Da Silva. “But obviously, with over 200 speeding charges, we still need drivers to slow down in residential areas.”