Shining a light from Africa

It surprises some people to learn that a church based in Africa is extending its mission and outreach to Europe and the Americas.

But Tunde Igbode, who has been in the Redeemed Christian Church of God for over 50 years, serving as a pastor since 2006, explains it as a return to the roots of the church.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, based in Nigeria, was founded by colonial settlers. “They sowed the seed,” Igbode says; now the church is bringing back the work to those founding people – in part because there is always something to be shared, and learned.

“It is the same goal – to bring everyone under the faith of Christ, to harvest everyone for God's Kingdom,” he says. “Whether you are black, white... Let all Man come to God, through Christ the Prince of Peace.”

The Redeemed Christian Church of God began in Nigeria in 1952, and now has parishes in approximately 160 countries around the world – 150 in Canada alone.

Pastor Tunde has been given the mission of establishing the Light House Parish in Bradford, to “bring the light to the people.” He acknowledges there are already many churches in Town; his goal is to work with those churches - “Serving Christ in peace, all of us working together. I've come to join them.”

The new Light House Parish is located in a unit at 54 Holland St. West in Bradford (the Zumba hall). The first service will take place this Sunday, May 7 – with Sunday School from 9:30 to 10 a.m., and Sunday Service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. It will be, says Host Pastor Tunde, a time of worship, testimony, music and dance - “To share the Word, preach the Word. To take care of the body and soul... To go from quoting to acting the words of the Bible.”

For more information, call 905-775-1513 or 905-782-9663, or email rccglighthousebradford@gmail.com.