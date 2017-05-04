Cleaning up the Town

The Town of BWG Spring Community Clean-up was a little slow to get underway, last Saturday. The weather was chilly, and there were fears that, after a 3 week delay, residents might think twice about coming out, donning gloves and volunteering their time to picking up litter around town.

Eventually, all four buses provided by Switzer-Carty were filled with volunteers – about 150 residents of all ages – and headed out to the sites selected for the clean-up.

The first was the Valleyland area between the Summerlyn Subdivision and the BWG Leisure Centre.

BWG Manager of Parks & Property Mike O'Hare noted that at one time, most of the trash around town might have been traceable to litterbugs.

Now, he said, the biggest source is blue box recycling. “Ninety-five percent of what we pick up is recycling, that has blown out of Blue Boxes because people don't take responsibility,” O'Hare said. Even on the windiest Thursday, residents set out paper and plastic recyclables, without taking steps to secure the items, or prevent them from blowing across streets and into parks.

There are lids available from the County of Simcoe, that will fit on the Blue Boxes – or just set a heavy object on top of the contents, to keep them from blowing in the “northwest wind,” O'Hare suggested.

“We're unlucky – we've had a lot of windy Thursdays,” agreed Councillor Gary Baynes, who came out to the Community Clean-up.

Whatever the source, there was plenty to pick up – from plastic wrappers, to pop cans, beer bottles, even an umbrella. The “grossest” find? Bags of dog poop, tossed into the weeds.

“My pet peeve,” said Councillor Mark Contois, helping to clean up. “The people who take the time to bag the poop, then throw it into the bushes.”

After the Valleylands and trails, the volunteers headed to the vacant lot beside Home Depot – which also captures wind-blown debris – before heading back to the Bradford Community Centre, for a Volunteer Appreciation lunch.

Among those who came out were Guides and Scouts, high school volunteers, a group from the Bradford Islamic Centre, and a busload from the Ahmadiyya Muslin Community, as well as many local families, determined to clean up their community.