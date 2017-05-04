Council votes against expropriation, for now

The town negotiated successfully with 18 landowners, for land needed for the Southwest Arterial Road (SWAR) – the widening of SR 10 and Line 5, that will connect with the new Line 5/Hwy 400 interchange.

On May 2, a staff report recommended that expropriation begin for the final seven properties needed to complete the SWAR.

Council also heard from Stephen Waque, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, representing 2 of the landowners facing expropriation, Lloyd and Ruth Coutts. The Coutts, whose farm lies west of SR 10, asked for a “Hearing of Necessity,” arguing that the expropriation is excessive and unnecessary. They brought in their own engineer and consultants to argue that the proposed roundabout on 10 SR south of Line 6 should be moved north by approximately 100 metres, to reduce the land-taking.

Staff, urging council to expropriate, pointed out that the environmental assessment (EA) has been approved, and the detailed design completed. Moving the roundabout will require an addendum to the EA, costing time and money – especially since shifting the location will impact residents who, until this point, have not been affected.

Waque suggested that the town didn’t have the expertise to know if the changes would require an addendum, without calling in a consulting engineer, and said that the municipality had already made major changes to the design, by changing the road profile from rural to urban, and introducing stormwater management ponds.

“My respectful suggestion is you need to be better informed,” Waque said, adding that he was “unimpressed” by the argument that other residents would be impacted by moving the roundabout, because the town did not name those residents.

He suggested that moving the roundabout would save the town $3.6 million in land costs.

Deputy Mayor James Leduc pointed out that the EA and design process was thorough, open and honest, and that landowners had many opportunities to file their objections before it was approved. “We made sure we had the least amount of impact. We designed this road in the best way for our residents. This has been done in an open process.”

Khurram Tunio, the town’s manager of capital projects confirmed that an addendum would be needed, due to the impact on residential properties. The shift from a rural to urban cross-section reduced the town’s land-taking, while the storm water retention areas were required by the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority, he said, pointing out that all of the changes so far have “mitigated the impacts” on property owners. Shifting the roundabout would create new impacts.

Tunio also noted that the Coutts’ experts “just lifted our design (for the roundabout) and moved it. This is not how you do design.” The roundabout must be re-engineered, designed and stamped, he said.

Councillor Gary Lamb proposed developing a three-sided roundabout, leaving the Coutts’ land untouched for now - although Councillor Raj Sandhu warned it would create a precedent; “Why leave Coutts out, and take lands from others?”

The recommendation to expropriate was defeated in a 5-4 vote, with Mayor Keffer casting the deciding ballot. “Property rights are very, very important to farmers. There is the love of the land. I think we owe it to the residents to take our time, and see if there is any opportunity,” the Mayor said.

Staff was asked to come back with “next steps and options available” — including expropriation, asking for an Addendum to the EA, or considering a three-sided roundabout — and the financial implications.