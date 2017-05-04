Grand Opening at OpticaModa

Optician Manny Sedhi had a long-standing dream: To open a store in his own community that would offer customers a wider range of choices and styles, when it comes to glasses. That would offer “big city fashion and quality”, but in a small town setting with a focus on customer service.

An “Optical Boutique.”

The result is OpticaModa, “The home of designer eyewear,” located in The Shoppes at Summerlyn, at 459 Holland St. West in Bradford. Calvin Klein, Rebel Vision, Hugo Boss, Carrera, Dolce & Gabbana, Ray-Ban – the walls are lined with frames by top fashion brands, for men, women and children. In glass cases at the centre of the store, Sedhi steps it up a notch, with designer frames by Versace, Prada and Tiffany.

It's a store where glasses express personality, style and fashion sense – but don't necessarily carry a big price tag. “Each one is different,” says Sedhi, starting at about $100.

Customers can bring in their own prescription, or book an appointment with Optometrist Dr.Raj Sekhon, who has joined the OpticaModa team to provide comprehensive eye examinations and eye care. Dr. Sekhon studied in Scotland, before deciding to come back to Ontario to practice, about 3 years ago. He was attracted to OpticaModa in part because it's in a small but growing community, and in part because the owners, Manny and his wife Avi, live in the community.

“It's making a statement,” Dr. Sekhon says. “That's what growing communities like this need.”

The Grand Opening of OpticaModa took place on Saturday, with an Open House and ribbon-cutting, attended by family members, friends, representatives of the Bradford Board of Trade, and members of Town Council. Deputy Mayor James Leduc, accompanied by Councillors Raj Sandhu, Gary Baynes and Mark Contois, presented a certificate of congratulations, and welcomed OpticaModa “to a vibrant business community.”

OpticaModa is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and Sundays by Appointment only. For information or to book an appointment, see www.opticamoda.com, or call 905-775-MODA (6632).