BRADFORD – A local man faces three weapons charges after South Simcoe police went to a home early Friday following a 911 hangup call.

When officers arrived at the home just after 2 a.m., they spoke to a woman who said she had argued with her husband and he had left.

A man was spotted in a nearby back yard, and as officers approached him an expandable baton was thrown into the bushes, police said.

He was arrested and officers found a pellet gun in his pocket and a knife hidden in his jacket, police said.

A 30-year-old Bradford man was charged with three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, and was held for a bail hearing.