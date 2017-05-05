Flag-raising cancelled

The Dutch Flag-raising in Bradford, scheduled for May 6 to mark the Liberation of the Netherlands at the end of World War II, has been cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Environment Canada continues to call for up to 90 mm of rain on Friday and Saturday, with the possibility of wet snow on Sunday, May 7.

The flag-raising ceremony was scheduled to celebrate the ties between Canada and the Netherlands, and the significant contributions that Dutch-Canadians have made to the growth and prosperity of the Province and the community, "giving us all a chance to pause and reflect on our values and ideals of freedom, democracy and human rights."

The Town of BWG has proclaimed May 5 as Dutch Liberation Day in the municipality.

Whereas: In the Netherlands, Liberation Day – Bevrijdingsdag – is celebrated each year on May 5 to mark the end of the occupation by Nazi Germany during World War II; and

Whereas: In 1945 the nation was liberated largely by Canadian troops; Canadian General Charles Foulkes and the German Commander-in-Chief Johannes Blaskowitz reached the agreement on the capitulation of German forces in the Netherlands; and

Whereas: In gratitude for Canada's involvement, as well as in thanks for the County's sheltering Queen Juliana and members of the Dutch Royal Family in Canada during the war years, an annual gift of 20,000 tulip bulbs is given to Ottawa to grace the Nation's capital commemorating this international friendship: and

Whereas: This 72nd Anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands allows Canadians and the Dutch to recall these historic events and celebrate the lasting bonds that were created between their countries;

Therefore be it Resolved that His Worship Mayor Rob Keffer and Members of Council proclaim May 5, 2017 as Dutch Liberation Day in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will be coming to Goderich, Ontario on Sunday, May 14 to unveil a plaque in honour of the approximately 7,600 Canadian service people who gave their lives in the Liberation of the Netherlands. The plaque will be unveiled in Liberation Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m., followed by a reception at Trinity Christian Reformed Church, where Her Royal Highness will meet with veterans and their families.