Giving to the Community...

The BWG & District Community Foundation was established to provide a sustainable source of grant funding for community charities and organizations.

There are Community Foundations all across the country – volunteer, not-for-profit organizations that are building endowments to generate the funds to support the arts, minor sports and recreation, local hospitals and other causes – and providing an opportunity for generous donors to leave a lasting legacy in their community.

The BWGDCF was founding in 2007, and has been providing gifts to organizations in Bradford West Gwillimbury ever since.

On April 27, BWGDCF members Albert Wierenga, Hernan Burgos and Doug Osborne presented a gift of $1000 to the Bradford Soccer Club, which provides soccer programs for over 1200 kids, in House, Rep and Competitive divisions.

Wierenga, a former phys. ed. Teacher and soccer fan explained, “We want to help this group of people because they are very hard-working,” and the programs provided not only meet the needs of residents at a reasonable cost, they promote fitness.

The $1000 gift could grow. The Bradford Soccer Club can apply to Ottawa for matching funds – and could win another $1000, through the BWGDCF's new “Lesson in Giving” competition in the schools.

The idea is that over the course of a month, school kids will be challenged to think of a cause that deserves the $1000 gift. They will be asked to vote online, at www .bwgdcf.ca - choosing a favourite charity or organization from the list provided by the Foundation, or suggesting an organization not on the list.

Organizations like The Helping Hand Food Bank, BWG Community Meal, The Hub youth centre, Arts groups, Wishing Well animal sanctuary – and the Bradford Soccer Club.

Not only will the kids choose which not-for-profit gets the $1000, through their votes, the school that has the highest percentage turnout in its voting will receive $500 from the BWGDCF for their own projects.

For more information see www.bwgdcf.ca, or call 905-775-6460.