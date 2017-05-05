KCC Associates for the United Way

Over the past 14 years, Kumi Canada Corporation and its 180 Associates have made an outstanding contribution to their community. Through voluntary payroll deductions, they have donated over $120,000 to the United Way Simcoe Muskoka - including $12,530 this year alone.

“We are proud of the efforts of all of our associates in supporting United Way,” said Justin Moreau, KCC Vice President. “With so many deserving causes in the Bradford community, it can be difficult to choose which one to support. The great benefit to working with United Way is that its staff and volunteers can ensure that the funds end up where they are most needed in our community. That is what is important to all KCC associates.”

This year's donation was presented to the United Way on April 27, and accepted by Pamela Blackmore, United Way Relationship Manager. “They are fantastic,” Blackmore said of the KCC donors. “They've been long-time supporters, they have a high rate of participation. We're happy to have them on board.”

KCC is a Bradford-based plastic injection molding company that is a tier 1 supplier to Honda – and one of more than 250 workplaces across Simcoe Muskoka that holds an annual internal fundraising campaign for United Way. KCC is currently working on a community challenge event, to be launched in the Fall, to further support the United Way.