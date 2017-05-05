Reconciliation. Justice. Equality.

Without action, they're just words – which is why the Student Leadership Team and Social Justice Committee at Chris Hadfield Public School have been fundraising for First Nations, Metis and Aboriginal communities.

Students were “shocked” to learn the number of Indigenous communities that lack clean water, said teacher Alissa Fairbarn – and even more shocked to learn that their First Nations counterparts, students in Reserve schools, are at a disadvantage because Federal funding for Indigenous schools is far below the provincial level.

Fairbarn and fellow teacher Tamara Laber have been guiding the students in their studies, research and fundraising efforts. So far this year, almost $1000 has been raised, through a pizza night, Jelly Bean Guess and Friendship-grams on Valentine's Day. But even more important than the fundraising, is the awareness of First Nations issues, Fairbarn said.

“We're a multi-cultural school, and we take great pride in welcoming all people,” but the dire living conditions of so many of Canada's Indigenous people has been an eye-opener. Students have created their own curriculum, looking at the impact of the Residential schools, and are planning a Walk for Water and an Indigenous Day celebration, in June.

On April 24, the leadership team organized another fundraiser, with help from community partners, the South Simcoe Police Service. A Volleyball Challenge pitted 11 members of the police service, including uniformed officers, special constables, dispatchers, civilian staff and Police Chief Andrew Fletcher, against the Jr. and Intermediate student volleyball teams. Price of admission to the games was a donation to the fundraising effort. “We're hoping to raise an extra $300,” Fairbarn said.

Police Chief Fletcher was pleased to be participating in the event. “It's something we love to do – to engage with youth,” he said, “building relationships... and raising a little money for the cause.”