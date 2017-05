BRADFORD – An Innisfil man faces an assault charge after his sister was slapped and punched on the weekend.

On Friday, a woman told South Simcoe police that her estranged brother had entered the trailer she was sleeping in at her parents home during the night.

She was slapped and punched, police said.

On Saturday, officers found and arrested a 33-year-old man.

He was charged with assault and released with a court date, on condition he avoid his sister.