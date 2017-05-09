BDHS Co-op students help celebrate Canada 150

Two Bradford District High School students are doing more than exploring the world of future employment, through their Co-op placement.

Gurleen Athwal and Jaskamal Randhawa, working at Simcoe Village and Manor in Beeton for the Spring semester, are making a difference in the lives of both staff and residents at the long-term care facility.

When Athwal and Randhawa first arrived, supervisor Rosa Athanassoulis asked them to work on a Canada 150 challenge. “I knew we wanted to celebrate Canada 150,” Athanassoulis says. She asked the girls to come up with activities that would be fun for the residents, but also educational, providing mental stimulation and the opportunity to exercise fine motor skills.

The students threw their full energy into the Canada 150 project. Working with staff, they set up a red and white Canada 150 display in the main entrance, and developed a 100-day program that involves a countdown to July 1 and daily activities, including crafts, word searches, puzzles, coloring challenges, daily “fun facts” and trivia quizzes. Residents are given a ‘Passport’, stamped each time they complete an activity, that can also win them prizes.

The Canada 150 project has provided fun, engagement and intellectual challenges, but also the opportunity to socialize, and reminisce, for the residents.

“They love it – it’s great,” says Gurleen.

“It’s positive,” says Jaskamal.

They have also engaged the staff. There are plans for a “Great Canadian Recipe Eh!” Cookbook, and residents and staff have been asked to donate a favourite “Canadian” recipe (“Multicultural, of course,” says Athanassoulis) for the book. There is also a Cover Design Competition for kids from 5 to 12 years old – open not only to the children of staff members, but also students at a nearby elementary school, getting the community involved.

The BDHS Co-op students, through their enthusiasm, initiative and hard work, have helped to create a memorable Canada 150 celebration at Simcoe Manor, with plenty of highlights still to come. On May 19, Athwal and Randhawa have planned a sesquicentennial Flower Planting event; on June 2, during Quebec Week, there will be Poutine-sampling – and the weekly events will continue until Canada Day.

Unfortunately, the co-op students may not be there to see the culmination of their work. Their placement ends June 15. But Athwal and Randhawa, both of whom are considering future careers in the medical field, have been invited back as volunteers, to celebrate Canada 150.

BDHS Co-op Department Chair Jon Sweeny dropped by Simcoe Manor last week, with co-op teacher Mike Showers, and was impressed by the display. “I am just so proud that two young girls are helping so much to celebrate Canada’s 150th Birthday, and enriching the lives of Seniors at the same time,” Sweeny said. He’s hoping to take the display up to the School Board offices for a day, to give the Director of Education and superintendents an opportunity “to see the fantastic work that goes on in all of our schools.”

