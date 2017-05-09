Celebrating the Sesquicentennial at Nancy's Nook

Drop in to Nancy's Nifty Nook bulk and health food store, at 152 Holland St. East, and check out the store's Sesquicentennial project – a Canada 150 Quilt, created by staff member Kathy Clarke, now on display at the front of the store. Clarke did the quilting and hand-sewing; store owner Nancy Young embroidered “1867-2017” in a corner.

Initially, Young planned to raffle off the quilted wall hanging, but she was afraid it might end up tucked away in someone's closet, out of view. Instead, she and Clarke have decided to donate the quilt to the BWG Local History Association, to be hung at the Bradford Public Library for all to see.

Young and Clarke also came up with a fundraiser, for the History Association's Auld Kirk restoration fund – note cards printed with the image of Sesquicentennial Quilt. The cards are available for $2 each, or six for $10, perfect for messages during the Sesquicentennial year.

Young is encouraging other entrepreneurs to come up with their own Canada 150 projects. “I would like to put out a challenge to the other businesses in Town, to do something for the Sesquicentennial – and to fix their windows up,” she said.

The staff at Nancy's Nifty Nook also plan to participate in the Town of BWG's Canada 150 Parade on July 1 – a parade that will start at Professor Day Drive shortly before 2 p.m., and follow the route of the annual Santa Claus Parade. Local community groups and businesses are encouraged to enter a float, to help celebrate the country's Sesquicentennial. Float applications are now available at www.townofbwg.com/Canada150. For more information, contact Bethany Kuboniwa, Leisure Events & Marketing Co-ordinator, 905-775-2162 ext. 5102, or bkuboniwa@townofbwg.com.