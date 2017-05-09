More money for new parks

Bradford West Gwillimbury Council has increased the budget for two new parks at the west end of town – the new Middletown Park, west of Langford Blvd at Aishford, and the Brookview Parkette, at Brookview Drive and Long St. The two parcels of land are separated by valleylands, that are already being developed for the Westbrook Trail system.

The addition of $400,000 to the $1.2 million budget will pay for work that connects the two parks to the trail and to each other, providing a range of uses.

According to the design by Landscape Planning Ltd., not only will the new parks provide connections and a switchback trail down a steep slope, the Middletown Park will also offer a playground, splash pad , basketball court, arbours, shelters and benches.

There is no impact on taxes. Ninety percent of the cost will come from the municipal Development Charges Reserve Fund, 10% from the Capital Expenditure Reserve.

Noting that the designs provide linkages as well as activities for children, Councillor Raj Sandhu said, “What it's going to give our residents – I'm going to support this.”

“Sometimes it's nice to spend the extra money, and get the right thing,” said Deputy Mayor James Leduc.

Both parks will be tendered together.