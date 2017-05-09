South Simcoe Police Open House!

South Simcoe - National Police Week is May 15-21, 2017, and South Simcoe Police will be celebrating with Open Houses at both the North and South Divisions.

The North Division, 2137 Innisfil Beach Rd. in Innisfil will welcome the public between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13. The South Division, 81 Melbourne Drive in Bradford, will hold its Open House between 1 and 3 p.m., on the same day.

There will be displays, giveaways and demonstrations, and an opportunity to meet the officers of the South Simcoe Police, meet the K-9 Unit and Police Service Dog 'Chase', Motorcycle Unit, and see the new Mounted Ceremonial Unit in action. There will be free tours of the stations. All are welcome to drop in.

