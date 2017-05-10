Kids on an Entrepreneurial Adventure

The Learning Partnership has hosted an Entrepreneurial Adventure in Simcoe County for the past two years, challenging students in grades 1 through 11 to create business ventures and products that raise money for a charity chosen by the young entrepreneurs.

The program, now in seven provinces, builds competency in everything from communications to math. Not only do students have to develop a product, they must come up with a business plan, work out materials and means of production, set a budget, determine a price, choose a name, make and market their product to fellow students.

In Bradford, three elementary schools participated this year – St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School, Fred C. Cook, and Chris Hadfield Public School.

At Chris Hadfield, Gordon Sauvé’s Grade 7 class held an entrepreneurial fair at the school on May 5, highlighting products that included Cone Cakes – cupcakes in ice cream cones – Slime-A-Palooza ‘customized’ slime, “Fairy Dough” silly putty, and “Hands Up” Handy Stress toys, made of rubber gloves.

The eight members of the Fidget Gidget team developed two items, for a very specific market. “We know in our school we have a lot of kids who have trouble concentrating,” said Urwah. The team came up with two pocket toys to help keep fidgeters occupied, with disturbing their neighbours.

“Bazingas” are based on the old numchuks or “clacker” toys – two balls joined on a string – but made from superballs, attached to a strong elastic. “It’s quieter.”

The other is the “Bloxie” – a toy made from mini-blocks that can be expanded into a variety of shapes and patterns. It was inspired by an old YouTube video, in which the blocks were quite a bit larger.

“We made smaller ones, because it would be more pocket-sized,” said Afsha.

They also made a video to promote their products – and were among several young entrepreneurs who were so successful, they sold out by the end of the E-Fair.

The students chose the Bradford Legion as their charity of choice, with the goal of assisting veterans. Sauvé, who has been involved in the Entrepreneurial Adventure program for five years, originally at Fred C. Cook Public School, said students had raised more than $1,000 for the Royal Canadian Legion.

“It’s for a good cause, it teaches them something – it’s a win-win,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Fidget Gidget team brought its display and products to a Simcoe County Entrepreneurial Adventure Showcase, held at the Innisfil Recreation Complex. More than 200 students in the Simcoe County and Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District school boards attended, sharing their entrepreneurial adventures.

Among those chosen for the Showcase was a six-member team from Fred. C. Cook Public School, raising money for Canadian Feed the Children with their hand-made Plinko-style game, and the G25 Designs team from St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School, raising funds for Easter Seals.

The Learning Partnership presents 12 national awards across Canada that recognize exemplary student ventures, sponsored by BMO Financial Group. Two Enterprising Spirit Awards were presented – to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School and Cookstown Central, both in Innisfil – but all of the students and their charities were winners.

“Creativity, problem-solving, collaboration – a lot of good stuff is taking place,” said Kirk Swales, program manager with The Learning Partnership.