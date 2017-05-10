May the Fourth be With You, at Canadian Tire

Bradford's Canadian Tire Store officially cut the ribbon for its Grand Opening on May 4, marking the end of a renovation and expansion that increased floor space by 50%, created more than 20 new job opportunities, and wholly modernized the store located at 430 Holland St. West.

“No more sleeps,” said owner Mark Sheeler as the 9-month project wrapped up, and staff and dignitaries prepared to cut the ribbon.

All through construction, the store stayed open, relying on staff and the patience of customers to smooth over any bumps. “We're so pleased with the final product,” Sheeler said. “Everyone here is very proud of what we've done. It's an amazing team.... They've worked tirelessly to put a product of this calibre together.”

The expansion was undertaken under the slogan, “Bradford is growing and so are we.” Said Sheeler, “It's making the connection to the community.”

But there was another slogan at the Opening. May 4 is officially Star Wars Day, and customers were greeted with “May the Fourth be with you.” In the evening, Star Wars characters with the 501st Legion came out to pose with shoppers, and encourage donations to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The 501st Legion is a global charity, with “Garrisons” around the world, who use Star Wars to raise funds for children's charities. There are 140 members in Ontario alone, says Michelle Donnelly of the 501st. “We're all volunteers. We're all just giant Star Wars fans.”

The appearances delighted shoppers, including Giuliana, 3, who dressed up in her own Stormtrooper costume to fearlessly pose with troopersr, and was made an “honorary member” of the 501st.

Sheeler and wife Diane rounded out the day by presenting a $1,000 donation from the store to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions, to “enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.” Make-A-Wish Canada has granted over 6,800 wishes, since it was founded in 1983.

The opening celebration continued, with four days of sales and in-store specials, and a BBQ on Saturday. The Canadian Grill, located outside the store, donated 10% of all sales to Canadian Tire's own JumpStart Charity, which overcomes financial barriers that prevent kids from participating in sports.