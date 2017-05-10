Sir William Osler Public School wanted to participate in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury's “Walk 'n Wheel Wednesday,” an initiative that encourages kids to walk, bike, rollerblade, scooter or skateboard to class, instead of asking parents for a ride.

But the semi-rural school, located on County Rd. 88 in Bond Head, doesn't have any walkers. All of the kids are bused to class.

SWOPS found a way to participate, by incorporating Walk 'n Wheel Wednesday into their Children's Mental Health Week event on May 3. Not only did walking to a school bus stop count for Walk 'n Wheel Wednesday, the school's Grade 7 students, working with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and New Path Services made Walk 'n Wheel Wednesday part of their Canadian Mental Health Association “Moving on Mental Health” Activity Day.

In the afternoon, students headed outdoors, walking around the school's outdoor track, with 5 minute stops at various activity stations. Each station highlighted another facet of mental health. A nutrition stop with healthy snacks stressed the importance of good nutrition; exercise stops and obstacle courses that highlighted the importance of physical activity.

Kids could make a personal “stress ball” using balloons and rice, and were asked to write down something that makes them healthy or happy, on a construction paper leaf for the school's “Tree of Life.”

Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer arrived with other members of the Active Transportation & Recreation Committee, to introduce the Walk 'n Wheel Wednesday initiative. The Mayor, RN Maria Benjamins and South Simcoe Police Constable Ranjit Sandhu handed out green Participant ribbons to every student who completed the challenge of running a lap around the track.

“Being active is good for our bodies,” Mayor Keffer told the students – improving health, energy levels, and the ability to focus. “What not everybody knows is how important physical activity is for our minds.” Exercise, he said, not only makes participants feel good, it releases calming chemicals, boosts the immune system, and contributes to mental health.

Eight other elementary schools, in both the Public and Catholic Boards, participated in Walk 'n Wheel Wednesday on May 10. Members of the Active Transportation Committee, teachers, staff and parents welcomed the students first thing in the morning, handing out green “I Walk To School” ribbons to every walker, cyclist, skateboarder or scooter rider as they arrived.

Once again Canadian Tire Store supported the Walk 'n Wheel Wednesday initiative by donating brand-new bike helmets, 2 for each school, that could be won by participating students - and at St. Jean de Brebeuf Catholic School, participating for the very first time, there was also a bike to be won.