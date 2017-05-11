Grand Opening at Gino's Pizza

Gino's Pizza, located at 412 Holland St. West (in the Shell gas station building), celebrated its Grand Opening, May 4-6, with special deals – and a ribbon cutting.

At noon on Friday, just as students from two nearby high schools arrived to pick up their Pizza slices for lunch, MPP for York-Simcoe Julia Munro, BWG Mayor Rob Keffer and Councillors Peter Dykie Jr., Peter Ferragine, Mark Contois and Ron Orr, and members of the Bradford Board of Trade arrived to congratulate the new Franchise owners, Manish and Paresh, and cut the red ribbon.

“It's great to see Gino's Pizza open again in this part of Town,” said the Mayor, presenting a Certificate of Achievement. He not only cut the ribbon, but stayed for a slice of Bacon Cheeseburger pizza.

“Thank you,” said franchisee Manish, summing up: “We want to provide good pizza to the community!”

For more information call 905-775-6666, or see ginospizza.ca.