TORONTO -

Ontarians are in for a hydro shock.

An internal cabinet document leaked to the Progressive Conservatives shows that electricity rates in the province will spike come 2022.

The document, which breaks down the Liberal government’s recently announced plan to slash hydro rates by 25%, shows that prices will begin to rise for the average homeowner following this year. The government plans to cap the rate increases to 2% a year, but then they spike when that cap expires in 2022.

According to the document, which the Tories say was presented to cabinet in March and provided to the PCs by a “whistleblower,” residential bills will jump to an average of $151 a month in 2023. By 2030, rates for the average user will jump by $216 a month.

“Ontario still has the fastest rising rates in North America, and Wynne’s four-year plan does nothing to change that,” PC energy critic Todd Smith said. “This raises two important questions: Why did Kathleen Wynne try to conceal the return of the debt retirement charge and what other secret plans does she have to raise bills further right after the next election?”

The news comes as Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault is set to hold a press conference on the Liberal hydro plan Thursday afternoon.

sjeffords@postmedia.com