Taking Sledge Hockey to the next level

“Sledge hockey is possibly one of the most popular disabled sports, because to the eye it’s like candy. It’s fast-paced; it’s constant action.”

The speaker is Stefano Tamburello, sledge hockey player for the past seven years and a member of Team Ontario.

The rules in sledge hockey are the same as in regular hockey – six players on the ice, including a goalie, dressed in full hockey gear. But instead of wearing skates, players sit on a sledge, a narrow platform fitted with skate blades, and propel both the sledge and the puck using a pair of one-third-sized hockey sticks.

Initially, Tamburello didn’t want to participate in “disabled” sports. He has spina bifida and scoliosis of the spine but is able to walk, and he thought sledge hockey was only for people in wheelchairs.

In fact, the sport, regulated by the Ontario Sledge Hockey Association, is open to any kind of disability. When he finally tried it, he said, “It was awesome.”

Now 23, Tamburello is passionate about Sledge Hockey. He plays in Mississauga, and every year tries out for the development team that will represent Ontario in the national championships. He recently spent eight days at a development camp, and once again made the team.

Only 4’11”, and “probably the only player that’s legally blind in one eye,” Tamburello has to work hard to prove himself every year. He’s facing a double barrier. Like able-bodied athletes, Tamburello needs practice time, on and off the ice - but he’s only been able to secure ice time one day a week on a BWG rink, and he had to fight for that.

At first, Tamburello was told he could practice during the adult shinny skate – but while he would be permitted to bring his sledge, he couldn’t bring his sticks or pucks, a restriction able-bodied skaters didn’t face.

His passion and persistence paid off. Not only did BWG leisure services slot a new adult sledge hockey skate on Sunday mornings, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., they listened to his plea to establish a Sledge Hockey program for kids, to make the Canadian sport of hockey truly accessible.

“When I grew up, as a kid, having a disability was hard. I always felt left out,” he said. “No kid should feel like that. I want to help kids become great.”

Leisure services has just launched a sledge hockey program, in partnership with All Sports All People. From May 7 to June 25, kids with disabilities between the ages of six and 14, and over the age of 15, can learn to play Tamburello’s favourite sport on Sunday mornings, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for $87.50. Sledges are provided; players must provide their own hockey helmet with visor or cage, and gloves.

It’s a start, but Tamburello wants to take the sport to a higher level in his community. Right now, his sledge hockey ice time is limited to once a week – not enough to play at the competitive level, and achieve his dream of making the nationals in time for the 2018 Paralympics in South Korea.

The ideal would be on-ice practice at least four times a week, but he and his family can’t afford the cost of ice time rental.

“There’s only so much I can do in a gym,” he said. “I need that last bit of support from the community, so I can make the team, and play in Korea in 2018” – and let kids know that even with a disability, they can excel, representing their Province and their country at the highest level.

Tamburello is hoping for community sponsorship, but also for greater awareness of the sport of sledge hockey. He’d like to see other players come out on Sunday mornings, for the 9:30 a.m. practice. It’s a way to make practice more effective, and more intense, he said. “They push you. There’s a whole side of physicality you get when you practice with others.”

He’d also like to see leisure services open up the sledge hockey practice time to kids younger than 18 so they can benefit not only from the extra ice time, but from mentoring and instruction from sledge hockey athletes like himself.

Because dreams need support. “As far as I’ve gone, it’s been me and my parents, who believed in me,” Tamburello said. “I want every kid to feel that disability won’t stop them.”

“He’s a very motivated young man,” said mom Carmelina, watching Stefano try out a pair of new Frontier hockey sticks on his sledge, on the leisure centre’s Green Rink. “He’s a fighter, he loves the sport. I love watching him.”

To contact Tamburello, call 647-896-7036 or email stefano-tamburello@hotmail.com. For information on the youth sledge hockey program, see bwgleisurecentre.ca.