A reason to Ride for Heart

overed” cycling last year, after struggling to find some king of exercise that he could stick with.

Exercising in a gym was too “boring;” treadmills were “monotonous.”

It was a neighbour who introduced Ostroff to cycling. He now regularly cycles up to 50 or 60 km a day, and has racked up over 2,000 kilometres since last July.

On June 4, he will be participating in the Becel Ride for Heart and Stroke, cycling 75 km on the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway to raise money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Ostroff has a personal reason for participating in the Ride for Heart. This October will mark his 10-year anniversary of life after a triple bypass.

Ostroff remembers he had no symptoms of heart trouble in 2007. It was the Thanksgiving weekend, and he had enjoyed Sunday dinner. On Thanksgiving Monday – his 50th birthday – he experienced slight indigestion.

“As quickly as it came, it went away,” Ostroff said. He would have ignored the feeling if he hadn’t recently read “Anatomy of a Heart Attack” in Reader’s Digest. He had been impressed by the information many victims of heart attack ignore the first symptoms as too minor. For those patients, “usually the first symptom of a heart attack is death.”

Ostroff went to the emergency room. “I drove with my wife. I was feeling absolutely fine,” and more than a little dubious about the trip, he says, although he was persuaded to undergo tests.

The first test was inconclusive. A second test looked for elevated levels of the enzyme troponin, produced during a heart attack. It was positive. Ostroff remained in hospital and on Tuesday was sent for an angiogram. The result was a shock: Three arteries were severely blocked.

The following week, Ostroff had bypass surgery. A week later, he was home and on the road to recovery and rehabilitation.

“You try and make changes. You have to change your diet, you have to exercise – and that’s what I had trouble with,” he said – until he started cycling.

Ostroff has set a goal of raising $5,000 for Heart and Stroke, through his online donation page. So far, he has raised $3,500. By sharing his experience, he’s hoping to achieve two goals – to reach his fundraising target, but also to encourage people to take even minor symptoms seriously.

“Nobody ever thinks it’s going to be them,” Ostroff said. “There doesn’t have to be a history (of heart disease). You don’t have to be overweight. If you have a symptom, no matter how small it is, go see someone.”

If he had ignored his “indigestion,” he said, “I wouldn’t be here. I was lucky.”

To visit Ostroff’s fundraising page, go to ridewithjoel.com. Donations go directly to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.