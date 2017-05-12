Frankie Flowers and the Garden Club

The Bond Head- Bradford Garden Club (Bond Head & District Horticultural Society) celebrated its 42nd anniversary on April 27, with cake and a special guest - “home-grown” gardening celebrity “Frankie Flowers” Ferragine.

The gardening expert, author and TV personality, who described himself as “wild about weather and passionate about plants”, shared gardening tips and information on “The Recycled Garden.”

Everything old is new again, Ferragine said. It was the early settlers who “pioneered” re-use and recycling – using soapy bathwater to both water the garden and control insects, and composting their leftovers.

Re-use has always been part of the gardener's penchant for innovation. Broken hockey sticks become tomato stakes; old boots and bathtubs become planters.

Tire recycling has also become part of the gardener's repertoire. Ferragine, who has been working with Ontario Tire Stewardship, noted that old tires can be used to create raised beds for tomatoes, squash and pumpkins – the black rubber holds the warmth, and heats the root zone – as well as for garden art.

There are recycled rubber edgers and pavers, made from tires, and rubber mulch – although Ferragine suggested the mulch is better for playgrounds than gardens, since it doesn't break down and contribute to the soil. And he strongly recommended outdoor pots made from recycled rubber, that are weather-proof and crack-proof.

The idea of the Victory Garden is also being “recycled.” Popular during World War II, when food was in short supply, people “were growing food, using and sharing because they had to,” Ferragine said. Now, backyard vegetable gardens and the sharing economy are part of a growing “eat local” movement.

Frankie Flowers provided advice on which species grow well in hot sunny locations, which thrive on acidic soils, how to change the pH (acidity or alkalinity) of the soil, composting, pruning, the best manures, how to deal with the current bunny boom in Bradford, and more.

He was informative, answering numerous questions from the audience of gardeners, and he had them laughing, with some of his tips: “If you have a plant that hasn't bloomed in 3 years, is always diseased, always has problems – it's like a needy friend that comes over, drinks your beer, eats your food and never gives back. Rip it out.”

Ferragine grew up in Bradford, and spoke about the changes he was seen in Town. “It's unbelievable how much the Town has grown,” he said – but he added, “Bradford's been a great community for me.”

May is a busy month for the Bond Head Bradford Garden Club. On May 13, the Club holds its annual Mother's Day Plant and Bake Sale at the Bond Head Community Hall, from 9 a.m. to noon. All are invited to drop by to purchase annuals, perennials, flowering baskets and baked treats, in time for Mother's Day.

The Bond Head-Bradford Garden Club hosts its annual Plant Auction at the Danube Seniors Leisure Centre, 715 Simcoe Rd. in Bradford, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. Plants donated by members will be auctioned off. Donors are asked to please label all plants clearly, with species, sun/shade, colour of flowers, etc.

And on Saturday, May 27, the Club will have a booth at the Opening Day of the Bradford Farmers' Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the east parking lot of the Bradford Public Library.