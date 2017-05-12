Happy Mother's Day!

Mother's Day Breakfast

Innisfil Eastern Star hosts a Mother's Day Pancake Breakfast, Bake Sale and Plant Sale on Saturday, May 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Masonic Hall, 2156 Victoria St. in Stroud. Enjoy pancakes and syrup, sausage, scrambled eggs, tea or coffee for $10 per person. For more information or advance tickets, call 705-722-6275. There will also be home-made baking, including pies, tarts and squares for sale, and a selection of Plants.

Bond Head Plant & Bake Sale

The Bond Head-Bradford Garden Club hosts its annual Plant & Bake Sale at the Bond Head Community Hall on County Rd. 27, on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. Great selection of annuals and perennials from members' gardens, flowering baskets and more outside the hall – and a fabulous selection of baking inside the hall. All welcome – a fundraiser for the Club.

Spring Flower Show & Tea

The Innisfil Garden Club hosts its annual Spring Flower Show and Social Tea at the Churchill Community Centre in Innisfil on Saturday, May 13. Bring in exhibitor-grown entries from 9:30 to 11 a.m.; judging starts promptly at 11 a.m. The Show and Tea will be open to the public from noon until 1:30 p.m. Tea and a light lunch only $5 per person. Awards for Best Tulip and Best King Alfred Daffodil may be awarded at the Flower show.

Mother's Day Tea

Enjoy an old-fashioned tea in a historical setting, on Saturday, May 13 at the Elman W. Campbell Museum, 134 Main St. South in Newmarket. There will be two sittings, from 1 to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., to enjoy a variety of teas, traditional sandwiches and sweets, served on vintage china. Suitable for ages 12 and up. Tickets are only $15 each, available online at newmarket.snapd.com, a fundraiser of the Friends of the Museum. For more information, call 905-953-5314 or email elmanmuseum@rogers.com.

Mother's Day Lunch

Pathways to Perennials garden centre, 4681 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd. in King Twp., has a few spaces left for the Mother's Day Garden Party in Purple luncheon at the Blossom Cafe, May 13th at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. See pathwaystoperennials.com to RSVP, and remember to wear your garden hat, dressing for the outdoors and lunch on the patio. Moms receive a blooming surprise to commemorate the occasion. Cost is $45 per person, plus taxes and gratuities.

Mother's Day Dance

Coming up for Mother's Day: The Down East Girls will be hosting a Mother's Day Dance on Saturday, May 13 at the Bradford Legion, 115 Back St. in Bradford – with the dance beginning at 8 p.m., finger foods at 10 p.m., and music provided by DJ Bernie. Tickets are $25 per person, or $45 per couple. Contact Alice, 905-775-6245 or Dianne, 705-424-9378 – and take Mom out for an evening of fun