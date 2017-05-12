Happy Mother's Day!
Tiaras, hats and Fascinators... The Bradford United Church Women decorated the church hall, set the tables with snowy white tablecloths, and set out their best china and tea cups – then opened the doors to the public, for an Elegant Victorian Tea on May 6. Ladies of all ages, many wearing spring hats and fascinators, first listened to guest speaker Patty Ellis talk about the often-hilarious things that “happen at Guide Dog training,” before they were ushered in to Tea, where they were served sandwiches, sweet treats and scones. The Church Women set places for 84 guests - an early Mother's Day present. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network.
Mother's Day Breakfast
Innisfil Eastern Star hosts a Mother's Day Pancake Breakfast, Bake Sale and Plant Sale on Saturday, May 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Masonic Hall, 2156 Victoria St. in Stroud. Enjoy pancakes and syrup, sausage, scrambled eggs, tea or coffee for $10 per person. For more information or advance tickets, call 705-722-6275. There will also be home-made baking, including pies, tarts and squares for sale, and a selection of Plants.
Bond Head Plant & Bake Sale
The Bond Head-Bradford Garden Club hosts its annual Plant & Bake Sale at the Bond Head Community Hall on County Rd. 27, on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. Great selection of annuals and perennials from members' gardens, flowering baskets and more outside the hall – and a fabulous selection of baking inside the hall. All welcome – a fundraiser for the Club.
Spring Flower Show & Tea
The Innisfil Garden Club hosts its annual Spring Flower Show and Social Tea at the Churchill Community Centre in Innisfil on Saturday, May 13. Bring in exhibitor-grown entries from 9:30 to 11 a.m.; judging starts promptly at 11 a.m. The Show and Tea will be open to the public from noon until 1:30 p.m. Tea and a light lunch only $5 per person. Awards for Best Tulip and Best King Alfred Daffodil may be awarded at the Flower show.
Mother's Day Tea
Enjoy an old-fashioned tea in a historical setting, on Saturday, May 13 at the Elman W. Campbell Museum, 134 Main St. South in Newmarket. There will be two sittings, from 1 to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., to enjoy a variety of teas, traditional sandwiches and sweets, served on vintage china. Suitable for ages 12 and up. Tickets are only $15 each, available online at newmarket.snapd.com, a fundraiser of the Friends of the Museum. For more information, call 905-953-5314 or email elmanmuseum@rogers.com.
Mother's Day Lunch
Pathways to Perennials garden centre, 4681 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd. in King Twp., has a few spaces left for the Mother's Day Garden Party in Purple luncheon at the Blossom Cafe, May 13th at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. See pathwaystoperennials.com to RSVP, and remember to wear your garden hat, dressing for the outdoors and lunch on the patio. Moms receive a blooming surprise to commemorate the occasion. Cost is $45 per person, plus taxes and gratuities.
Mother's Day Dance
Coming up for Mother's Day: The Down East Girls will be hosting a Mother's Day Dance on Saturday, May 13 at the Bradford Legion, 115 Back St. in Bradford – with the dance beginning at 8 p.m., finger foods at 10 p.m., and music provided by DJ Bernie. Tickets are $25 per person, or $45 per couple. Contact Alice, 905-775-6245 or Dianne, 705-424-9378 – and take Mom out for an evening of fun