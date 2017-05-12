Renovation, or restoration?

The duplex at 72/74 Holland St. East has been purchased, and the new owners have plans to transform the building into a pharmacy – not only bringing it up to code, but creating a heritage-style facade, in keeping with the character of the Downtown.

The owners also requested permission to pay cash-in-lieu of parking, for 2 additional spaces that will be required once a retail space opens, and applied for grants/loans under the Downtown Community Improvement Plan Area programs.

But apparent discrepancies between the design presented to Council on May 2, and a proposal reviewed and approved by the Heritage Committee, led local historian Dr. David Chambers to object.

Noting that the building, built circa 1865, is on the Town's Heritage Registry, Dr. Chambers told Councillors, “It's not just a heritage building, it's an important heritage building, because it's one of 3 or 4 left on Holland St. - no more.”

Provincial and County policies on heritage preservation “should be your roadmap,” Chambers said. “They would be horrified to know what you have approved.” He said the proposed design, which includes a facade of stone, brick and stucco, was “tarting it up to be something it never was and was never intended to be.”

Dr. Chambers said that he had initially approached the owners, worried that the renovation plans would be “the death knell for this heritage building.” The owners agreed to make concessions, which were approved by the Heritage Committee - but the plans submitted to Council “do not show any of these concessions,” he said, objecting to the granting of CIP grants for the work. He urged the Town to hire a heritage planner to provide professional guidance. Without that guidance, “we will continue to stumble along and destroy what heritage we have.”

Councillors disagreed. Noting that the building, broken into 4 or 5 apartments, did not meet code, Councillor Peter Dykie Jr. said he was “saddened by the history... but it's going to be a safer building. I'm glad to see this building is being improved.”

“This building is old, period. I see nothing heritage about it,” said Councillor Gary Baynes. “It's been so, so renovated and in such shape – something needs to be done with this building.”

“Someone's come forward to improve the building and we're giving them a hard time? I don't believe it,” said Councillor Mark Contois. “There's nothing original about this. It's been changed I don't know how many times.”

Council was assured that approvals, for both the cash-in-lieu of parking and the $67,630 in CIP grants/loans, would be conditional on exterior elevations that more closely match the proposal presented to the Heritage Committee.

Council approved the requests. “I believe this guy has shown some good faith. Let's see what he comes up with. It's got to be better than what's there,” said Councillor Gary Lamb.