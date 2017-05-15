INNISFIL — The Town of Innisfil's innovative ride-sharing transit system with Uber, a partnership that has caught the attention of municipal leaders across Ontario, was launched on Monday.

Through the agreement with Uber, the town will subsidize rides for residents.

Trips to designated hubs such as the South Barrie GO Station, the GO bus line and the Innisfil Recreational Complex will cost residents $3 to $5 while other ride-sharing trips will receive a $5 discount.

To provide handicapped-accessible transportation, Innisfil has signed a similar agreement with Barrie-Innisfil Taxi.

“We are going from a municipality with no transit to one with door-to-door quality transit,” said Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope. “We are doing something that's never been done before.”

Rather than investing heavily in a fixed-route bus system, the arrangement with Uber will provide “safe, affordable, accessible transit for our residents to connect with their communities," he said.

A traditional bus service would likely serve only 25% of the population, while creating a burden for taxpayers, Wauchope said, adding with the Uber partnership, which was first proposed by town staff, “we've got transportation here for all of our citizens.”

The partnerships are seen as “transitional,” according to Deputy Mayor Lynn Dollin.

"Real quality data will tell us where residents want to go,” allowing the municipality to “make smart informed decisions when it comes to transit in our future," she said.

A staff report for the on-demand transit service was approved by town council in March outlining how the service could work in Innisfil. The transit service is going to be rolled out in stages and will be evolving and changing over time, according to staff.

“Ride-sharing has truly become the first mile and last mile in transit systems,” said Ontario's Uber public policy manager Chris Schafer, adding the service not only reduces dependence on private automobiles, but provides an affordable alternative.

“Technology is truly changing the way people move through cities and towns,” he said, resulting in less congestion, less pollution and more affordable ride options.

To utilize the new ride-sharing transit system, residents will need a Smartphone, iPad or computer to access the Uber app and a credit card or debit card for payment.

For those residents who do not have a Smartphone, the town and Uber are setting up iPads at the hubs, including the Innisfil Recreational Complex, Innisfil Town Hall and Innisfil libraries where the public will be able to use the app to call for a ride.

The mayor arrived at Monday's announcement with Uber driver and Innisfil resident Jeff Wilton.

Wilton has been driving for Uber for five years and has already logged more than 1,300 trips, with a 4.9 out of 5 rating.

He was the first to sign up for the Innisfil project, but said there are now dozens of drivers registered for the municipal system.

"You wouldn't stay with a job for five years if you didn't enjoy it," he said. "I hope this works out for everybody."

Dollin said the Uber-town partnership is a made-in-Innisfil solution, adding it's a solution that other municipalities are considering.

“We've had a lot of interest from folks across the province,” Schafer said. “Everything we do is about connecting riders and drivers.”

The Innisfil system has another unique feature.

While most Uber rides are limited to adults 18 and older, parents will be able to set up a teen profile, arranging for regular transit for their teen riders. Parents authorize the rides, can track the trips and pay the bill.

To learn more, visit www.innisfil.ca/transit.

