Police Week Open House in South Simcoe

In celebration of Police Week, South Simcoe Police hosted Open Houses at both the North and South Division stations, on May 13 – and welcomed a steady stream of visitors at both locations. Families came out to meet the officers, check out the cruisers, Seadoos and Mobile Command Post, try on Emergency Response Unit gear, and watch demonstrations by the Motorcycle and K-9 Units.

The new Ceremonial Mounted Unit was a hit with visitors. The big horses, on loan from Briarwood Farms and the York Regional Police, stood patiently while kids came up to pat their necks.

“It adds to the day,” said Police Chief Andrew Fletcher, explaining that the Unit was established for the South Simcoe Police Service’s 20th anniversary, and the cost has been covered almost entirely by donations and sponsorship. The only expense has been new saddle blankets, emblazoned with the South Simcoe Police crest – costing about $200.

Chief Fletcher called the Open House “a chance for people to meet the officers and see what we do – to show them what we’re all about.”

It’s part of the South Simcoe Police strategy of engaging with the community. “The average person never connects to the police, unless they’re a victim of crime,” or in a difficult situation, Fletcher said. The Open House provides an opportunity “to identify with the person behind the uniform and badge.”

There were tours of both stations, giveaways and crime prevention information. And since the theme of this year’s Police Week was “Partnership”, there were also displays by Georgian Bay Search & Rescue, Simcoe County Paramedics, CHATS Community & Home Assistance to Seniors, and the Fire services of Innisfil and Bradford West Gwillimbury.