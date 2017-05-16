Walking for Mobyss

It was a small but brave group of walkers who participated in the 2nd annual Bradford Lions' Walk for MOBYSS, the Canadian Mental Health Association's mobile youth walk-in clinic.

The walk took place on May 7, during Children's Mental Health Week, and participants bundled up in winter coats, toques and mitts, to walk a 5K Route that started and finished at the Bradford Library.

The Walk raises funds for the mobile clinic which provides confidential access to mental health counselling and services for young people ages 12 to 25. The MOBYSS clinic travels to different locations in York Region and South Simcoe; for a schedule, see www.mobyss.ca.

“This is an awesome cause,” said Organizer, Lion Roddie Saunders to the hardy group. “I want to thank each and every one of you for coming out.”